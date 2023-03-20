Bollywood actor Adhyayan Suman and Kangana Ranaut’s relationship made a lot of headlines back in the day, particularly because of the allegations Adhayan made after their bitter breakup. Born on January 13, 1988, in Mumbai, Adhyayan Suman has been familiar with the film industry since childhood. Following in the footsteps of his father Shekhar Suman, he made his debut in the year 2008 with the film Haal-e-Dil, which proved to be a failure.

After a string of flops, his biggest success with the 2009 horror film Raaz: The Mystery continues, where he was paired opposite Kangana. They started a relationship while appearing in the film together, but the relationship barely lasted a year. Adhyayan later stated that it was a ‘toxic’ relationship and he was both mentally and physically abused by Kangana.

Adhyayan also said that Kangana was whimsical and acted strange. She had reportedly shaved his head bald before a Filmfare Awards night, saying he needed a new style.

Kangana was also accused of indulging in black magic. According to a Bollywood Life report, Adhyayan said that Kangana used to take him to an astrologer named Pallavi, who always gave him the bad news. Additionally, he said that the astrologer used to come to her home to do puja at night, in a dark room, with random statues of pagan deities and candles lit all around. However, the most striking allegation Adhyayan made was that, as part of black magic, Kangana allegedly used to mix her menstrual blood in his food.

Adhyayan, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, said, “I think there is a lot that transpired in that particular connection, emotionally. Whatever occurred, for many years, it was very tough for me to get over. “Bohot saalon tak jo kuch cheezein hui. Yeh Maine allow kyun kiya (Why did I allow this to happen), “Why did I move forward with this?

After a certain point, according to Adhyayan, one must go on. He also shared some of the advice from his father, Shekhar Suman, that helped him get through the difficult time following the breakup. His father said that no one is good or bad, but some people are just not meant to be together.

