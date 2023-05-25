CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Priyanka ChopraPushpa 2Bloody Daddy TrailerBTSShweta Tiwari
Home » Movies » BLACKPINK: Drunk Jennie Has An EPIC Reaction to The Weeknd Kissing Simi Khadra, Video Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

BLACKPINK: Drunk Jennie Has An EPIC Reaction to The Weeknd Kissing Simi Khadra, Video Goes Viral

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 16:15 IST

Cannes

BLACKPINK member Jennie was seen drunk at The Idol after-party.

BLACKPINK member Jennie was seen drunk at The Idol after-party.

BLACKPINK member Jennie had a ball at The Idol after-party in Cannes. A video of her being drunk and reacting to The Weeknd and Simi Khadra's PDA goes viral.

BLACKPINK member Jennie joined the cast of The Idol at an after-party of the series’ premiere at Cannes 2023. While videos of the K-pop idol dancing and posing with the cast and crew of the series had already gone viral, a video of her drunk and reacting to Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye kissing his girlfriend Simi Khadra is now going viral.

In the video, Jennie was standing close to the couple and grooving to the music when she noticed them getting intimidate. The BLACKPINK member was moved by the public display of affection and was seen mouthing to her friends, “I’m crying, I’m crying." The video did not take long to catch BLINKs’ attention and they are adoring her reaction.

RELATED NEWS

The Idol premiered at Cannes 2023 and it had everyone talking. The international series, created by Euphoria’s Sam Levinson and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, features Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily Rose-Depp and The Weeknd in the lead. The series also marks BLACKPINK member Jennie’s international acting debut. The first reactions and reviews of The Idol came out earlier in the day and they are divided.

While the series got a five-minute standing ovation, a few journalists present in the premiere room claimed that people were not impressed. Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh tweeted, “Lots of strong reactions to #TheIdol out of #Cannes2023 — ranging from ‘I hated it’ to ‘the TV version of clickbait’ to ‘I don’t need to see any more of Lily-Rose Depp naked.'"

Meanwhile, Jennie is also making headlines for her dating rumours with BTS singer V.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Jennie
  3. Korean Entertainment
first published:May 25, 2023, 16:15 IST
last updated:May 25, 2023, 16:15 IST