BLACKPINK Fame Rose Accused of Consuming Drugs; YG Entertainment Strongly Reacts

BLACKPINK fame Rose’s agency YG Entertainment has strongly responded to drug allegations against the K-pop sensation. Recently, a photo of Rose and actor Kang Dong Won with their friends sparked a series of rumours online. Some netizens claimed to see drug paraphernalia on the table with the other party members in the picture, while others wondered if Rose and Kang Dong Won were dating. The photo in question was shared by Riccardo Tisci, former chief creative officer of ‘Burberry’, on his Instagram account. Tisci has now taken down the image from his Instagram.

YG Entertainment has now addressed the rumours, stating, “We reveal that the rumors associated with BLACKPINK’s Rose that are spreading on various online communities, social media, etc. are clear false information. We are taking legal action against acts that violate the human rights of and defame our agency artist. We are currently monitoring those who created and spread the rumors, and will take strong legal action in the future without any leniency or settlement."

YG Entertainment Full Text regarding the false rumors surrounding BLACKPINK’s ROSÉ. pic.twitter.com/WlfZHiiHLB— BLΛCKPIИK GLOBAL FANBASE (@BLACKPINKGLOBAL) April 13, 2023

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s second full-length studio album Born Pink was a massive hit. It peaked at number 1 on the Billboard 200 list back in October 2022. While announcing their Born Pink tour in February, the group confirmed that they’d hit the road and travel to Australia and Mexico. The group is also gearing up to mark their return at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival after a span of four years.

