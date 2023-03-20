BLACKPINK member Jisoo’s solo debut is just around the corner and amidst this, the K-pop group is also completing their Born Pink tour. It was during one of their latest concerts in Taiwan when member Lisa requested Jisoo for a teeny tiny spoiler of her upcoming album ME. It isn’t clear if Jisoo dodged the question with her brilliant reaction or if her pose was actually a spoiler, but it has ended up garnering the right amount of anticipation for her solo debut. A video of Jisoo and Lisa’s playful banter on the stage is also doing the rounds on social media.

In the clip, halfway through the performance, Lisa asks her bandmate for just a small hint. Jisoo who was cheekily moving around the stage halts for a moment to strike a hush pose by bringing her index finger close to her lips. The pose was accompanied by a poker face expression which quickly changes into a playful laugh. While many speculated the pose could be a part of her ME choreography, others believed it was just her tactic to move past the question in a smart manner. Check out the moment here:

LISA: Jisoo! Jichu! Jisoo! Unnie give us a spoiler, just oneJISOO: pic.twitter.com/64oB2KN6As — 터틀 (@xx_turtle_) March 18, 2023

It was in the month of February when label YG Entertainment officially confirmed that Jisoo is prepping to make her solo debut this year. Almost a month later, the K-pop idol announced that her first solo music will release on March 31. The mysterious “Coming soon” poster of ME consisted of a bright red piece of cloth laying amidst a green lush field. “See you soon,” wrote Jisoo alongside the Instagram post. Take a look at it below:

Ever since then, the poster has been followed up with a series of teasing visuals including a video that features Jisoo playing with an extravagant red flower. Interestingly, the name of her first single happens to be Flower, which indicates that her maiden solo music project revolves around floral themes.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s second full-length studio album Born Pink was a massive hit. It peaked at number 1 on the Billboard 200 list back in October 2022. Last month, while announcing their Born Pink tour, the group confirmed that they’ll hit the road and travel to Australia and Mexico. The group is also gearing up to mark their return at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival after a span of four years.

Read all the Latest Movies News here