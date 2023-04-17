BLACKPINK Makes History By Becoming First K-Pop Group To Headline Coachella

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been a cultural staple for over two decades now. But for K-pop fans, 2023’s edition was particularly special. BLACKPINK made history on Saturday night as the first-ever K-pop band to headline the event. The group’s four members, Kim Jennie, Kim Jisoo, Lalisa Manobal (A.K.A. Lisa), and Roseanne Park (better known as Rose), had already established themselves as one of the most sought-after acts in the genre, but this was a whole new level.

Their entrance on stage was nothing short of spectacular, dressed in matching black and pink outfits and performing in front of a temple-like backdrop. They opened with Black Venom, a hit off their latest album, Born Pink, which set the tone for the rest of the evening. From there, they took the audience on a journey through their discography, performing hits like Kill This Love and How You Like That, reported USA Today.

But it wasn’t just the music that impressed the crowd that was drawn in huge numbers to see the global stars. BLACKPINK’s choreography and stage presence was also on full display. The group had clearly put in a lot of hard work to perfect their set, and it showed. Their performance was accompanied by pyrotechnics and a group of dancers who brought even more energy to the stage. The set also included a nod to the band’s Korean heritage, with a traditional Korean fan dance incorporated into the performance of Typa Girl, reported Korean Herald. It was a beautiful touch that highlighted the band’s cultural roots and added a unique element to their performance.

The band also thanked their fans known as the Blinks for helping him get from Sahara Tent to the mainstage in just four years. As always, the talented artists expressed their gratitude and love for their fandom.

.@BLACKPINK in your area! ❤️🔥 Blackpink took @coachella by storm with their authentic performance! “Standing at this main stage in just 4 years is all thanks to you guys. Thank you and we love you,” said #BLACKPINK. #BLACKPINKatCoachella pic.twitter.com/0TX8j1IJ0q— KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) April 17, 2023

It’s hard to overstate just how big of a deal this was for BLACKPINK, Blinks, and K-pop as a whole. It is no denying that Coachella is one of the biggest music festivals in the world. Undoubtedly, being the first K-pop headliner is a major milestone. It’s a sign of just how far the genre has come in recent years and the impact it’s having on the global music scene. In the end, BLACKPINK’s Coachella performance was a triumph. They showed the world why they’re one of the most exciting acts in music right now and proved that K-pop is a force to be reckoned with. It was a historic moment that will go down in the annals of music history and one that fans will remember for years to come.

