BLACKPINK Member Jisoo Is Dating Korean Actor Ahn Bo Hyun, YG Entertainment Confirms

BLACKPINK member Jisoo is dating Yumi’s Cells and Itaewon Class actor Ahn Bo Hyun. The news has been confirmed by Jisoo’s agency, YG Entertainment, and Ahn Bo Hyun’s agency FN Entertainment. In a statement issued by both agencies, the stars are said to have ‘positive feelings’ for each other and are getting to know each other.

As reported by Soompi, YG Entertainment said, “They are getting to know each other with positive feelings. We would be thankful if you look upon them with warmth.” FN Entertainment also said, “They are getting to know each other.”

The news of the couple dating was confirmed shortly after Dispatch.

The South Korean media agency reported that Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun are in a relationship. The report also added that the two were spotted at Jisoo’s home. They also shared photos of the duo spotted at the BLACKPINK member’s home. This is the first time that Jisoo has been involved in dating rumours and fans are nothing but thrilled for the singer.

JISOO FIRST DATING NEWS SO HAPPY FOR HER — Laurént (@__jennieyoshi__) August 3, 2023

#AhnBohyun and Blackpink #JISOO are reportedly currently in a relationship. the two said have just started their relationship & mostly spent date at home.Jisoo 1st dating news ever im shakingggggg pic.twitter.com/Ej1MYvswim — (@kdramasfangirl) August 3, 2023

Ahhhhhhhhh I’m crying right nowwwwww ohhhhh I’m sooooo happy for themmmmmn ahhhhhh heeeeelp this is doesn’t feel real— jungkook seven is coming ✨ (@kazbourihalima1) August 3, 2023

Happy for Jisoo! Please give her the love and care she deserves. She’s our everything. — LalalaAly (@LalalaAly1997) August 3, 2023

Congratulations to the happy couple!