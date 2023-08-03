CHANGE LANGUAGE
BLACKPINK Member Jisoo Is Dating Korean Actor Ahn Bo Hyun, YG Entertainment Confirms

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 07:24 IST

Seoul, South Korea

Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun are dating.

Jisoo of BLACKPINK is dating South Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun. The couple's agencies confirmed the news.

BLACKPINK member Jisoo is dating Yumi’s Cells and Itaewon Class actor Ahn Bo Hyun. The news has been confirmed by Jisoo’s agency, YG Entertainment, and Ahn Bo Hyun’s agency FN Entertainment. In a statement issued by both agencies, the stars are said to have ‘positive feelings’ for each other and are getting to know each other.

As reported by Soompi, YG Entertainment said, “They are getting to know each other with positive feelings. We would be thankful if you look upon them with warmth.” FN Entertainment also said, “They are getting to know each other.”

The news of the couple dating was confirmed shortly after Dispatch.

The South Korean media agency reported that Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun are in a relationship. The report also added that the two were spotted at Jisoo’s home. They also shared photos of the duo spotted at the BLACKPINK member’s home. This is the first time that Jisoo has been involved in dating rumours and fans are nothing but thrilled for the singer.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
