BLACKPINK Member Lisa To Leave YG Entertainment? New Claims Fuel Exit Rumours; Agency Reacts

Rumours have been doing the rounds suggesting that BLACKPINK member Lisa could be leaving YG Entertainment. The rapper’s contract is set to be renewed this August, along with her fellow BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé. There have been rumours that Lisa has been offered to leave the agency and take up international offers. Although YG Ent and Lisa are yet to address the claims, a new report claimed that Lisa and YG Ent have discussed contract renewal but it has not reached an agreement. This has fuelled rumours of her exit from YG Ent.

On Wednesday, July 12, a report by Munhwa Ilbo claimed that Lisa is likely to leave YG Entertainment after the contract expires in August. The report claimed that the contract renewal processes for Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé have gone smoothly, however, in Lisa’s case, it has not reached an agreement.

To add fuel to the rumours, an anonymous Chinese agency allegedly told the publication that they had reached out to YG Entertainment to feature Lisa on their show but they were informed that due to the ongoing contract renewal, her schedule after August remains uncertain.

“We discussed Lisa’s appearance [on the show] while coordinating with YG and Lisa’s schedule, but it was conveyed [to us] that it is difficult to arrange scheduled activities after August as their contract renewal with Lisa is uncertain,” the insider claimed, as reported by Soompi.

YG Entertainment finally broke silence on the viral reprot and clarified that the reason they couldn’t confirm Lisa’s appearance on the show was because of her schedule and not because of the contract renewal. Lisa, along with her BLACKPINK members, is on a world tour of Born Pink Soompi reported that a source from YG Entertainment said, “[The uncertain scheduling] is due to the tour schedule as well as her individually scheduled activities. It has nothing to do with the contract renewal.” YG added, “Contract renewals are currently under discussion.”