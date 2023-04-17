BLACKPINK Member Rosé Dating 42-year-old Kang Dong-won? YG Ent Breaks Silence on Romance Rumours

BLACKPINK member Rosé, 26, is dating 42-year-old South Korean actor Kang Dong-won, a new report has claimed. Rosé, currently in the Coachella Valley performing with her fellow K-pop group members Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo, sparked rumours of dating the Broker actor after the duo was spotted together at a social gathering.

In a picture now going viral, Rosé was seen posing for a photo with Kang Dong-won posted by Burberry’s former creative head Riccardo Tisci. The original photo has been taken down. However, fans have been sharing screenshots of the same on various social media platforms.

Reacting to the speculations of them dating, YG Entertainment issued a statement but did not clarify Rosé’s relationship status. As reported by Soompi, the agency said, “It’s difficult to confirm facts related to our artist’s personal life.” It is worth noting that Kang Dong-won and Rosé were labelmates until last year. The South Korean actor parted ways with YG Entertainment in December 2022.

While we await more information about their relationship, Rosé also made headlines recently after there were shocking drug allegations against her. In the same picture featuring Rosé and Kang Dong-won that sparked dating rumours, some netizens claimed to see drug paraphernalia on the table with the other party members in the picture.

YG Entertainment addressed the rumours over the weekend, stating, “We reveal that the rumors associated with BLACKPINK’s Rose that are spreading on various online communities, social media, etc. are clear false information. We are taking legal action against acts that violate the human rights of and defame our agency artist. We are currently monitoring those who created and spread the rumors, and will take strong legal action in the future without any leniency or settlement."

