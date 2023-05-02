BLACKPINK Star Jennie Slips Into Jazzy Short Dress For Met Gala After Party, Videos Go Viral

From Coachella to the Met Gala, K-pop Girl Group BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim is making headlines once again. The K-pop sensation stunned everyone at her first-ever Met Gala appearance. Dressed head-to-toe in a vintage Chanel minidress and white rose, Jennie turned heads with her chic and classic look. This milestone moment for the superstar is proof enough that she’s a force to be reckoned with in both the music and fashion worlds. But it was not just her Met Gala outfit that made heads turn. Her After Party ensemble also has everyone’s jaw-dropping.

Prepare to have your mind blown, because Jennie Kim just shut down the internet with her second fashion moment at the event. In a clip that’s gone viral on Twitter, Jennie is seen strutting down the carpet in a stunning black jazzy dress that screams sophistication and style. With a long, lustrous pearl necklace accentuating her chic look, the K-pop star waved at the flashing cameras as she made her way to her destination. Fans are already losing their minds over the clip, gushing over Jennie’s unparalleled beauty and undeniable talent. If you’re not on the Jennie Kim hype train yet, it’s time to hop on board – because this star is going places.

HER AFTER PARTY FIT??? I NEED HD PICSJENNIE MET GALA#JENNIEatMETGala pic.twitter.com/P7MxZd9uPs — ‘ (@jnkoopsies) May 2, 2023

Jennie will now be seen in the highly anticipated series, The Idol, from HBO which is confirmed to premiere in June. Co-created by Sam Levinson of Euphoria and musician The Weeknd, the show centres around the story of Jocelyn, a pop star portrayed by Lily-Rose Depp, who falls for a charismatic cult leader named Tedros, played by The Weeknd. A star-studded cast including BLACKPINK’s Jennie (credited as Jennie Ruby Jane), Troye Sivan, Susanna Son, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria will also be seen in the series.

The newly released teaser features an electric party scene with Angel (played by Jennie), Jocelyn, and Tedros.

Fans can catch the premiere of The Idol on June 4.

