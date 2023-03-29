South Korean girl group BLACKPINK has been creating waves globally. With a widely spread fan base, these K-pop idols are always making news of their achievements as a group or their solo ventures. Now, Lisa, Rose, Jisoo and Jennie are again in the news as it is being reported that BLACKPINK has been asked to perform at a state dinner that US President Joe Biden plans to host for President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol when he visits Washington next month.

YG Entertainment, the group’s agency, confirmed the offer, saying it is “positively considering" the request, reports Yonhap, a news agency. The group is currently scheduled to perform in Mexico on the day of the state dinner as part of its world tour.

Not just that, Lady Gaga has also been reportedly asked to perform at the function together with BLACKPINK. The two previously collaborated on ‘Sour Candy’, included on Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album, ‘Chromatica’.

Yoon is set for a state visit to the United States on April 26, where he will hold a summit with US President Joe Biden and attend a state dinner. Presidential officials declined to discuss the issue, according to Yonhap.

“Nothing’s been decided yet on that particular cultural event," a presidential official said. Another official said all details of the state dinner, including its participants, will be determined mainly by the United States as the host country.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s second full-length studio album Born Pink was a massive hit. It peaked at number 1 on the Billboard 200 list back in October 2022. Last month, while announcing their Born Pink tour, the group confirmed that they’ll hit the road and travel to Australia and Mexico. The group is also gearing up to mark their return at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Art Festival after a span of four years.

(With IANS inputs)

