BLACKPINK's Lisa And Frederic Arnault's Photo From Airport Lounge Sparks Dating Rumours

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and TAG Heuer CEO Frederic Arnault have been at the centre of attention due to their alleged dating rumours, which have intrigued their fans. The recent sightings together at the Los Angeles airport, have reignited speculation about their relationship. Just a few days back, rumours gained momentum as many speculated that the two are in Greece. However, the latest photograph, showing them sitting together in a private airport lounge, has intensified the curiosity among fans.

Lisa & Frederic Arnault in Los Angeles California pic.twitter.com/DcJOtgwXCt— blinkwebb (@blinkwebb) August 14, 2023

The rumours escalated when reports emerged that Lisa boarded a private jet owned by Frederic Arnault in New Jersey. This happened after BLACKPINK’s two Born Pink shows at MetLife Stadium. Together, they jetted off to Los Angeles, while the other BLACKPINK members, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose took separate routes to Las Vegas for their North American tour stop at Allegiant Stadium. This development has fuelled further speculation about their connection.

Earlier, the spotlight was on Lisa’s Instagram posts during her Greek vacation, after Geraldine Guyot, sister-in-law of Frederic Arnault, shared posts from similar locations alongside her husband, Alexandre Arnault. Fans speculated that the two couple are on a double date, sparking excitement among her followers after witnessing her enjoying quality time with the Arnaults.

As of now, both Lisa and Frederic Arnault’s representatives have not yet officially confirmed or denied the dating speculation. However, social media users are convinced of their relationship, after pictures of them at various events went viral in the past couple of months.

Amidst Lisa and Frederic’s speculations, earlier their agency had confirmed that Jisoo was officially in a relationship with actor Ahn Bo Hyun. Additionally, rumours suggest Jennie and BTS’s V are also together, although there’s no official confirmation. Similarly, Rose has been linked to Jeremy Erlich of Spotify.

Reportedly, Lisa and Frederic Arnault’s romance is said to have started last year, after Frederic was spotted attending a BLACKPINK concert. This year, the alleged couple were seen together in Paris.

Lisa started her career in 2016 alongside Blackpink bandmates, Jennie, Jisoo and Rose, and since then the group has given several hits, they are even among the most followed K-pop artists.