Blast From The Past: MG Ramachandran's Gripping Crime Thriller Nallavan Vazhvan Completes 62 Years

Tamil film Nallavan Vazhvan, directed by P Neelakantan and starring MG Ramachandran (MGR), was a well-known film of the year 1961. It also starred Saroja E V, M N Nambiar, and M R Radha in prominent roles. It was the 50th film in MGR’s career. The cinematography was done by G Durai and was written by Annadurai. The completed 62 years of its release yesterday, on August 31. Nallavan Vazhvan is a crime thriller. The story revolves around a man who was sentenced to death on false accusations. How he manages to escape prison in a way to clear the false claims forms the theme of Nallavan Vazhvan.

As per reports, it ran in theatres for only 80 days. This was the first MGR film in which poet Vaali wrote the lyrics. The film’s team had initially rejected the song Sirikindraal Indru Sirikindraal, which was penned by Vaali. The makers wanted lyricist A Maruthakasi to write a new song. Later, MGR convinced the team to stick to Vaali’s song. As per reports, the song was believed to represent a political angle; rather, the song was taken as a spiritual song that addressed nature, love, and the Lord.

MG Ramachandran made his debut with the film Sati Leelavati in 1936. The film was directed by Ellis Dungan and starred M K Radha and T S Balaiah as the lead actors. As per reports, MGR used to sign his films carefully to avoid any controversies related to spirituality or devotion.

Tamil Nadu is a state where politics and cinema can be referred to as two sides of the same coin. Many actors were believed to glorify political parties through their film songs. As per reports, songs played an important part in MGR’s political career too. The best music director of the era was MS Viswanathan, who provided MGR with a few memorable songs of his career.

M. G. Ramachandran was also a philanthropist and politician. He is known for his notable performances in films like Nadodi Mannan, Ulagam Sutrum Valiban, and Rickshawkaran. MGR was last seen in the 1983 film Aanandha Kummi, directed by Gokula Krishnan and also starring Ashwini and Devika in the leading roles. He died on December 29, 1987, in Madras, due to kidney failure.