'Blessed To Be A Part Of It': Priyadarshini Neelkandan On Ethirneechal's 400 Episodes

Sun TV’s popular daily soap opera, Ethirneechal, which has been at the top of the TRP charts since the beginning, completed 400 episodes on Wednesday. The channel shared the news on social media platforms and congratulated the team. Sharing the poster of the serial on Instagram, Sun TV wrote in the caption, “Huge Congratulations to the team Ethirneechal.” On achieving the milestone the fans of the show also poured in love and congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Speaking with News18 Tamil, Priyadarshini Neelkandan, essaying the role of Janani’s sister, expressed her happiness for Ethirneechal reaching a milestone and said, “I am happy to be associated with director V Thiruselvam sir and blessed to be a part of Ethirneechal.”

Haripriya Isai also shared that she is proud to be a part of such an amazing serial and is very happy to reach 400 episodes. Ethirneechal has gained much appreciation from the audience since the show premiered.

The V Thiruselvam directorial narrates the story of Janani, who is a high achiever and three sisters- Eshwari,

Renuka and Nandhini are well-educated graduates, while on the other hand, their husbands are illiterate. The husbands have an orthodox mindset and don’t allow them to get a job to stabilize the family’s financial condition and are forced to become housemakers.

Ethirneechal was aired in February, last year. The TV serial features Madhumitha H, Kaniha, Priyadarshini Neelakandan, and Haripriya Isai in the lead roles. It also has an ensemble cast, including, G Marimuthu, Sabari Prasanth, Kamalesh PK, Vibhu Raman, Sathya Devarajan, Bombay Gnanam, Monisha Vijay, Rithik Raghavendra, Aishwarya Rathinam, Farzana Ansari, Vaishnavi Nayak, Som Soumyan, Keerthana, and VJ Thara in the prominent roles. The series is written and directed by V Thiruselvam.

The show is aired on Sun Tv from Monday to Saturday, 9:30 PM.