Blind Review: Sonam Kapoor Shines Bright But Purab Kohli's Ruthless Killer Act Steals The Show

It’s another Friday. And another crime thriller has hit the digital space. It seems to have become a favourite genre for our filmmakers. And no matter how different they may claim to be from one another, crime thrillers, by and large, have lost their spark. It’s a classic case of old wine being served in new bottles, over and over again. Woody, burned, spicy or resinous, we’ve tasted almost every flavour, and seems like it’s time we move on to something new, something different, something unique. Our palate when it comes to crime thrillers, unfortunately, is also stuck in the same rut.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Blind is another drop in the ocean full of crime thrillers. But credit should be given where it’s due… It starts off as a really promising plot with a novel milieu. Set in Glasglow, Blind revolves around Gia Singh, an efficient cop who had once topped her class. She has now lost her vision after both of her retinas were severely damaged following a lethal car accident. As she adjusts to her new life with her new companion, Elsa, her pet pooch, she encounters a ruthless serial killer one night who under the garb of dropping her off to her destination in his car, tries to abduct her. Thus begins Gia’s hunt to nab the criminal, who has already killed a few white women. Joining Gia in this cat-and-mouse chase is a youngster named Nikhil and Prithvi Khanna, a DI (detective inspector).

Blind has a novel-like vibe to it. An element of coldness, uncertainty and discomfort looms large over the narrative. The makers make use of lots of grey to convey the gloomy mood and tone of the story and Gia’s dejected and miserable state of mind. Cinematographer Gairik Sarkar’s lenses frame some of the scenes in the most stunning fashion which renders them the look of an aquarelle. Some of the physically and emotionally brutal scenes take place against the backdrop of neon, psychedelic lights and they serve as a perfect contrast to Gia’s unexciting routine.

Music composer duo Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes also render an Anglo-ised vibe to the story. It is not every day that we have original English songs playing in the backdrop as the characters go about their daily life. While their music definitely adds a layer and character to the plot, they don’t really stay back with you.

Here, Shome Makhija writes a screenplay that seldom embodies nuance. As Gia sets out to avenge the deaths of innocent women who have been brutally murdered by the killer, we also get a glimpse into the demons she is fighting with within her own head. She is seen constantly blaming herself for the death of a close one and questioning the power of divinity. We wish these layers could have been explored a little more. Despite Shome’s attempt, our heart never really breaks for the woman who is perhaps at the abyss of her life and has no light to look forward to at the end of the tunnel. What also appears as a weak link in the film is its predictability. Right from the moment Gia steps inside the killer’s car, we know what the end is going to bring us.

Even at 2 minutes 4 minutes, Blind feels too long. A lot of time is spent before the film dives into its crux. A crispier storytelling always helps a crime thriller. But here, especially since we can already predict what’s going to happen eventually, the narrative feels extremely long-drawn. The point of climax comes in too late and unfortunately, by then, we have already lost most of our patience. So, despite a stylish and chic treatment, the film and its intent fizzles out eventually.

Sonam diligently slips under the skin of Gia, a blind ex-cop. She sheds off all the sheen and glamour and plays the part earnestly. And most importantly, it’s quite refreshing to see her back on the screen after about four years. She manages to bring a subtle charm to her character even as Gia struggles and craves for an easier way of life. Though some of the emotionally intense scenes doesn’t quite see her hitting the right notes, Blind will remain her most impactful and impressionable performance after Raanjhanaa. It might also just be the beginning of a new chapter for the actor.

Vinay Pathak as Prithvi Khanna brings a sense of comic respite to this otherwise heavy film. In most scenes, he is seen binging on junk as he tries to join the loose ends pertaining to the case of the serial killer. And he does crack you up every now and then. Shubham Saraf, who plays Nikhil, does an impressive act.

But the show-stealer happens to be Purab Kohli, who plays the twisted murderer. He’s cruel and merciless and borderline creepy. He pops out of nowhere and truth be told, he gives you the chills, a must for a crime thriller. Kudos to Purab for taking on an unlikeable role like this and revelling in it like a true-blue seasoned artist. In the second half of the film, you end up repulsing him and that’s where his victory lies.

Blind isn’t the spiffiest crime thriller. It has its own flaws. It’s gory, gloomy and grim. But you can give it a chance for Elsa, the most gorgeous brown Labrador. She brings about the sweetest respite in this cold tale of human spirit and vengeance. If you do have some free time after exploring Threads, have missed watching Sonam or not tired of crime thrillers yet, then go for Blind.