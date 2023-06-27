Blind Teaser: A Visually Impaired Sonam Kapoor Is On A Mission To Seek Revenge

Sonam Kapoor is all set to make her comeback to films with Shome Makhija’s Blind. This will be her first film since giving birth to her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August last year. The film is all set to stream on Jio Cinema from July 7. The makers recently unveiled the teaser of the same.

A compelling tale of resilience and determination, Blind promises to bring to life a remarkable central character who triumphs over seemingly insurmountable challenges. After her remarkable portrayal in movies like Neerja and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh Aisa Laga, and embracing motherhood, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja makes a powerful comeback to the movies, leaving the audience eager to witness her performance in Blind.

Have a look at the video:

In the video, Sonam can be seen playing a visually impaired police officer who is on a mission to track a serial killer.Blind is a remake of the 2011 Korean film with the same title. It revolves around a blind police officer who is on a mission to find a serial killer. The filming of the movie took place in various locations including Glasgow, Scotland and was completed in February 2021.

The highly anticipated film boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. With its teaser being out, Blind is set to offer viewers an enthralling cinematic treat.

Presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma and Kross Pictures Production, Blind will premiere on 7th July only on JioCinema. Stay tuned for more details!

Sonam Kapoor had a cameo appearance in Netflix’s AK vs AK (2020). She was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi.