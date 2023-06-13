Blockbuster Thriller Iravin Nizhal Set To Premiere On TV On June 25

The countdown begins for an enthralling weekend with the world television premiere of Iravin Nizhal just around the corner. Audiences are eagerly anticipating the small screen debut of this highly anticipated film, set to captivate viewers on June 25. With its release date drawing near, make sure to mark your calendars and prepare for an unforgettable cinematic experience from the comfort of your own home.

Featuring Parthiban Radhakrishnan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Brigida in the lead roles, the action thriller film boasts an ensemble cast including Robo Shankar, Priyanka Ruth, Anandha Krishnan, Jai Bala, Prathiksha Shankar, and M. J. Shriram in supporting roles.

Written and directed by Parthiban Radhakrishnan, the film has music by A. R. Rahman. With cinematography handled by Arthur A. Wilson, R. Sudharsan is responsible for the editing.

The film revolves around Nandu (played by Parthiban), a hard-boiled protagonist who faced several challenges from a very young age. After his mother is murdered by his alcoholic father, who is subsequently imprisoned, Nandu becomes an orphan.

Placed in a foster family, he endures mistreatment with the arrival of their biological child. Left to fend for himself on the streets, he learns to survive amidst the harsh realities of the world. He faces unimaginable hardships such as rape and physical assault, which mould him into an amoral individual.

However, when he finally rises to a position of power, life takes an unexpected turn. Nandu becomes a father to a baby girl, prompting a reconnection with his dormant conscience.

This internal struggle creates a living nightmare for him, challenging his newfound position as a predator and forcing him to confront the consequences of his past actions.

Immerse yourself in the captivating narrative of Iravin Nizhal as it presents a suspenseful and unpredictable storyline. Accompany Nandu on his poignant and unsettling expedition as he confronts the lingering shadows of his troubled history and battles his inner demons. With its gripping plot and unforeseen turns, this thrilling film will keep you engrossed and on the edge of your seat until the very end.

Parthiban Radhakrishnan is best known for films including House Full, Ayirathil Oruvan, and Single Slipper Size-7. Now, he is all set to star in the upcoming films including Sequel and Dhruva Natchathiram.