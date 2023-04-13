Bloody Daddy Teaser: Shahid Kapoor Looks Slick While Beating Up Baddies, Fans Say, 'John Wick Vibes'

Everybody knows what a good actor Shahid Kapoor is through his path-breaking performances in films like Haider and Kaminey. His most recent OTT debut with Farzi also made headlines. And now Shahid has his hands full with an upcoming film ‘Bloody Daddy’, a glimpse of which was shared by the actor earlier. Now Shahid Kapoor has unravelled the teaser of the same and his fans can’t contain their excitement.

On Thursday, Shahid Kapoor dropped the teaser on his Instagram handle that was packed with bloodied fight sequences, police car chases, an upbeat techno bgm and snippets of Shahid Kapoor punching and kicking the baddies in style. The teaser also momentarily showed Sanjay Kapoor and guaranteed that the film will be about drugs, mafia, cops, family and lots of blood. Shahid Kapoor wrote in the caption, “Get ready for a BLOODY good time at the movies. #BloodyDaddy June 9, 2023 on @officialjiocinema".

Following the teaser reveal, Shahid Kapoor fans unanimously shared their views stating that the clip gave major ‘John Wick’ vibes. One of them commented, “Desi John Wick!" Another one wrote, “Teaser is so good! Can’t wait to watch the movie already!" Someone else said, “We want theatrical release!" A fan stated, “Proper theatre material. Don’t waste this masterpiece by releasing it on the OTT!" Another one said, “I just cannot wait!"

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bloody Daddy is an official adaptation of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche. Talking about the film at a press event on Wednesday, Shahid Kapoor shared, “I had a great time doing an action film. I really enjoyed working with Ali. He understands the genre very well. The dilemma now is that if you’re doing something of this scale on OTT, what do you do on the big screen? So we have to figure that out. But it’s been a blast. I was just saying what Sanjay Kapoor says in the teaser, ‘What the f***s going on?’ I pretty much kept saying that. Ali told me, ‘Just bloody do it.’ We shot for 50 days.”

He added, “There’s a lot of choreography involved with dance. I started dancing at the age of 15, I can memorize things fast. When we did the film, unfortunately due to Covid, we had a lot of issues. The action directors were not from here, some of them were from London, Hollywood, and they’re used to a lot of rehearsals. There were visa issues, they came in and thought this would be a disaster but because I’ve done a lot of dancing, I could pick it up (the action) really fast. That helped us. When you do action, you lose about a kg a day, so it’s really tough but you’ve to look really buff."

