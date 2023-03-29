In films, we love to see our celebrities in a variety of roles. Be it playing the role of a romantic lover or a feared gangster, the more versatility, the more it appeals to cine-goers. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh seems to have aced in the genre of versatility, essaying a wide range of on-screen characters. But, things were not that easy back in the day. The masses were keen on seeing their favourite stars in a stereotypical role. As a result, many celebrities got typecast into playing only a particular character. Let’s have a look at some of the notable B-town stars who got stuck in the image of the characters they played.

Bob Christo

Australian-Indian actor Bob Christo was one of the most prominent actors in Bollywood, known to play negative roles. He has starred in numerous films including Abdullah, Gumrah, Dost, Guru, and Mr India. By perfecting the role of a villain in movies, he went on to perform the role of an antagonist for the rest of his film career.

Iftekhar

Another actor who fell prey to typecasting in Bollywood is Iftekhar. You might have noticed him playing the role of a cop in plenty of movies. If he’s not a Police Inspector, then Iftekhar is a Police commissioner. Despite his stereotypical role, the talented actor always delivered the best performances, acting opposite seasoned stars.

Reema Lagoo

The favourite “mother” of Bollywood, Reema Lagoo has proven her acting prowess in films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Saath Saath Hain, and Tu Tu Main Main among others. She is still remembered as a soft-spoken and supportive Bollywood mom. With her on-fleek expressions and kind gestures, Reema Lagoo won the hearts of many.

AK Hangal

AK Hangal never played a young character on the big screen. That’s probably because he made his debut in the film industry when he was 50 years old. Prior to films, he was a freedom fighter, fighting for India’s independence from British rule. Starring in over 250 films, AK Hangal portrayed the role of either a maternal uncle or a grandfather.

Keshto Mukherjee

Bengal-born Keshto Mukherjee made us laugh till our stomachs hurt in numerous comic roles. Despite being a non-drinker, he was typecasted into playing drunkard roles in Bollywood films. Some of his amazing works include Bombay to Goa, Niyaz Aur Namaaz, Main Aur Mera Hathi, and Bada Kabutar, among others.

