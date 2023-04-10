Bobby Deol Looks Back at Failures, Says No One Took Him Seriously as an Actor: 'I Fought Back'

Bobby Deol has indeed come a long way with his films in showbiz. The actor who started out back in 1995 has cemented himself as one of the most versatile and evergreen actors of Indian cinema. Looking back at his journey, the veteran star shared that while he has made immense progress, his 28-year-old long career has ‘witnessed several lows’ too.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Bobby shared that there have been moments which made him realise stardom doesn’t last long. “I knew that, if I fall, my parents will always be the cushion. But the fall hurts no matter how much cushion they gave me. As an individual guy, I had to stand up. No one can make or break you. Stardom doesn’t last too long. I was a star once, and it died, it vanished.”

He further added, “No one took me seriously as an actor. I knew I had the potential, and the capabilities but nobody had given me an opportunity. I had chosen work which didn’t work for me so things went the other way around. So, I tried working on that and worked on myself as an actor.”

The 54-year-old actor also opened up about being discriminated and shared how he fought back to create a niche for himself in the industry. “In a society everybody goes through the issue of being accepted and being understood. But human beings are selfish.There is a time when everybody wants you and there will be a time when nobody wants you. I have been through that and I gave up. I fought back and I realised that I have to make them (people) want me. How do I do that? By being a positive energy. Everyone needs to try to keep that positive energy."

On a closing note, he shared, “It is very difficult to do that. (But) I have been through it. There are weak moments in a day itself. I’m feeling absolutely happy, then during the middle of the day I feel weak and then at night, I’m happy. We all go through it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby Deol will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

