Bobby Deol Reveals Son Aryaman And Dharam Will Become Actors, 'I Don't Want Them To...'

Bobby Deol has been making major strides in the OTT ecosystem with Prakash Jha’s directorial Aashram. The ‘Ajnabee’ actor who was away from the limelight for quite some time made his explosive comeback with films like Race 3, Housefull 4, Class of ’83 and Love Hostel. In a recent interview, the veteran actor revealed that his sons Aryaman and Dharam will eventually become actors but for the time being, he wants them to lead a normal life.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor shared, “They will become actors. They are studying… My sons graduating from New York University, I’m very proud of him He has put all his efforts to educate himself. He has not mugged things. I’m excited."

Bobby Deol also explained why he has kept his kids away from the limelight. He stated, “They are normal kids, I want them to lead a normal life. They are not special. They are normal, they might be my kids, (but) I don’t want them to be carried away with glamour because it can take you away from things. That is why we (Deols) are like that. I was brought up that way. (Also) Boys are shy (and) they don’t want to be clicked (by the paps)."

The actor who would be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal also praised Ranbir Kapoor who would be playing the lead in the much-awaited film. He said, “I’m a big fan of Ranbir. He is an awesome actor. Working with him is amazing and fun. Sandeep brings out characters that human beings don’t like to show."

Bobby Deol was last seen in the much-acclaimed TV series Aashram alongside Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aditi Sudhir Pohankar and Anurita Jha in crucial roles. The actor will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial film Animal. The action-drama film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in crucial roles. The film is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on August 11, 2023.

Apart from that, the actor will also star in director duo Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla’s film Penthouse. The film also stars Mouni Roy, Tisca Chopra and Arjun Rampal in lead roles.