The Bollywood industry is once again hearing the wedding bells. This time, it’s in the family of actress Ananya Panday. Yes, Ananya’s cousin sister and social media influencer Alanna Panday is all set to tie the nuptial knot with her fiance, director-photographer Ivor McCray. Pre-wedding festivities have already started, with the very first pictures of Alanna’s mehndi ceremony becoming the talk of the town. Members of the Panday family, including Ananya, her parents Chunky and Bhavana Panday, Alanna’s parents Chikki and Deanne Panday, and her brother Ahaan Panday, were present at the dreamy mehndi function. The occasion also witnessed the arrival of popular celebrities from the film fraternity.

Among the star-studded guests, actor Bobby Deol became a topic of discussion among eagle-eyed netizens, because of his choice of clothing at the mehndi ceremony. A video of Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya Deol was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram on March 14.

The video captured Bobby’s wife Tanya, emanating regal vibes, decked up in a heavily-embroidered white, traditional ensemble. Dressed in a glittering, Chikankari kurta with a pair of asymmetrical-patterned palazzo pants, Tanya amped up her glam quotient, by draping a see-through white dupatta. In terms of accessories, she sported a set of stone-encrusted heavy jhumkas, along with forehead jewellery. Tanya rounded off her ethnic attire with a secured hair bun and dewy makeup.

Bobby Deol ditched a desi outfit and opted for a casual, easy-breezy look. He was seen arriving at the venue donning a simple blue and full-sleeved T-shirt that he clubbed with a pair of comfy, jet-black trousers. The 54-year-old completed his casual avatar by slipping on a pair of printed Kito shoes. He sported a full-grown beard, with a neatly styled hairdo. The celebrity pair posed for pictures together, before waving the paparazzi goodbye.

Needless to mention, Bobby Deol’s attire sparked numerous reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “Bobby Deol look: ‘Straight out of the bed look.’” Another user’s sarcastic comment read, “Seedha jungle se aya hai idhr function attend krne… koi usy kuch mat kahy (He has come straight from the jungle to attend the function… Nobody should say anything to him.)

“Is he actually wearing that to a mehndi ceremony? Aur kuch nahi sir, vest toh pehn lete (Sir, if not anything, you should have worn a vest at least,)” criticised a third user.

Alanna Panday will get hitched to the love of her life, Ivor McCray, on March 16. The lovely couple twinned in mint-green ethnic ensembles for the mehndi ceremony. The event was also attended by Nandita Mahtani, Salma Khan, Karan Mehta, Alaviaa Jaffrey, and Helen.

