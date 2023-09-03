Bobby Deol’s Son Aryaman Steals the Spotlight at Gadar 2 Success Bash; Dubbed as ‘Hero Material’

Sunny Deol is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Gadar 2. To celebrate the same, he along with his team hosted a party in tinsel town. Now, Sunny’s brother Bobby arrived for the same, but the one person who stole the spotlight was his nephew Aryaman Deol.

Bobby’s son Aryaman made a rare appearance at the red carpet and the internet is already in awe of him. Netizens flooded the comments section admiring the 22-year-old star kid. One of them wrote, “Bobby Deol’s son is the Best looking boy in Deol family after Dharmendra ji 😍❤️.” Another one commented, “That Deol is hero material!”. “Ohhh my gosh the son looks so damn handsome,” read another one.

Aryaman arrived at the party in a tropical printed shirt which he teamed with a pair of white denims. He posed along with his mom Tanya Deol and dad Bobby Deol.

Have a look at the video:

Earlier Bobby had shared the reason for keeping his kids away from the limelight. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he shared “They are normal kids, I want them to lead a normal life. They are not special. They are normal, they might be my kids, (but) I don’t want them to be carried away with glamour because it can take you away from things. That is why we (Deols) are like that. I was brought up that way. (Also) Boys are shy (and) they don’t want to be clicked (by the paps).”

Bobby also shared that while Aryaman may join the industry or debut as an actor, he wants him to finish his education first. In another interview while speaking to Siddharth Kanan, he shared, “My son is studying business management, and I want him to complete his education before he thinks about working in this industry, because if things don’t work in his favour, he will be prepared to do something else.”

Bobby Deol was last seen in the much-acclaimed TV series Aashram alongside Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aditi Sudhir Pohankar and Anurita Jha in crucial roles. The actor will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial film Animal. The action-drama film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in crucial roles. The film is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on August 11, 2023.

Apart from that, the actor will also star in director duo Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla’s film Penthouse. The film also stars Mouni Roy, Tisca Chopra and Arjun Rampal in lead roles.