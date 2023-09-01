Bobby To Seeta Aur Geeta, Bollywood Blockbusters From 1970 To 1974

From 1970 to 1974, Bollywood witnessed the release of timeless classics that still hold a special place in the hearts of audiences. Rishi Kapoor made his debut with the blockbuster film Bobby. Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan also left indelible marks with their remarkable performances during this period. Here are the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood movies from 1970 to 1974.

Bobby

Directed by Raj Kapoor, the film starred Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles. Rishi and Dimple’s love story was the film’s main highlight. The film’s influence was so strong that it triggered a trend of fashion inspired by the character Bobby in the 1970s. It not only helped Raj Kapoor recover losses from Mera Naam Joker but also generated substantial profits. The film earned Rs 11 crore in India and found popularity abroad, particularly in the USSR.

Johny Mera Naam

Johny Mera Naam, directed by Vijay Anand, achieved significant acclaim and emerged as a major box-office success upon its release. As per reports, the film became the highest-grossing movie in 1970. This crime action film starred Dev Anand and Pran as brothers separated during childhood. Alongside Dev Anand, the film featured prominent actors including Hema Malini, Jeevan, Premnath, IS Johar, Iftekhar and Padma Khanna in crucial roles.

Haathi Mere Saathi

In 1971, a movie starring Rajesh Khanna achieved the status of the year’s top-grossing film. This drama called Haathi Mere Saathi, directed by MA Thirumugam, featured a script by Salim-Javed and dialogues by Inder Raj. The film starred Tanuja alongside Rajesh Khanna. Notably, it was the most successful Hindi film ever produced by a South Indian producer during that period.

Seeta Aur Geeta

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Seeta Aur Geeta featured Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar and Hema Malini in leading roles. Billed as a comedy-drama, the film was scripted by Javed Akhtar, Satish Bhatnagar and Salim Khan. Released in 1972, it became the highest-grossing movie of the year. Hema Malini was seen in a dual role alongside Rupesh Kumar, Manorama, Satyen Kappu, Honey Irani, Pratima Devi, Alankar Joshi and Master Ravi in important roles.

Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan

Written and directed by Manoj Kumar, the film revolves around Bharat (Manoj Kumar), who struggles with financial difficulties and strives to support his family following his father’s death. The other cast of the film includes Shashi Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, Moushumi Chatterjee, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dheeraj Kumar among others. With music composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, the cinematography of the film is handled by Nariman A Irani.