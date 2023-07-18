Bollywood Actress Bhumi Pednekar Shares Her Experience Of Getting Fired After Her Debut

With unwavering determination and a passion for acting, Bhumi Pednekar’s entry into the film industry was no coincidence. From her early days as an assistant to Shanoo Sharma, casting director of Yash Raj Films, Bhumi’s dedication and talent propelled her to become a respected actress.

Before her acting debut, Bhumi Pednekar worked alongside Shanoo Sharma. Little did she know that her participation in a mock audition for Dum Laga Ke Haisha would turn out to be a genuine one. Bhumi’s talent and dedication impressed director Sharat Katariya, leading to her breakthrough role. In a recent conversation with Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan, Bhumi shared amusing anecdotes from her journey, highlighting her determination and the unexpected path that led her to success.

Recalling the incident, Bhumi revealed, “When this script came along, I was unaware that they were auditioning me. Shanoo, being Shanoo, suggested, ‘Oh my God! Let’s do this mock audition.’ I agreed to participate in the mock audition." Bhumi Pednekar disclosed that Shanoo Sharma had given her four scenes to perform, and she completed all of them consecutively, leading to the audition. The surprising revelation came when Sharat Katariya, her director for Dum Laga Ke Haisha, expressed his appreciation for her work and informed her that it wasn’t a mock audition but a genuine one.

During the conversation with filmmaker and host Karan Johar, Bhumi shared an amusing incident regarding her experience. She mentioned that Shanoo is a dramatic person and they had a disagreement, after which Shanoo declared, “You are fired!" Bhumi was taken aback and questioned the reason, to which Shanoo replied, “From today, I don’t want to see your face because you’re being considered for Dum Laga Ke Haisha”.

Bhumi Pednekar has built a reputation for her unconventional film choices and the ability to merge entertainment with impactful storytelling. Through projects like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Badhaai Do, she has addressed social issues while captivating audiences. She recently starred alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Afwaah, further showcasing her versatility.

Her upcoming film The Lady Killer, featuring Arjun Kapoor, promises yet another intriguing role. With her commitment to diverse and meaningful projects, Bhumi Pednekar continues to leave a lasting impression on the Indian film industry.