Bollywood Actress Malaika Arora Shares Her Food Adventures And Fitness Routine

Malaika Arora, known for her glamorous presence and fitness commitment, frequently offers glimpses into her food and travel experiences on social media. Recently, she took to her platforms to share her enjoyment of Sindhi cuisine, captivating the attention of her followers. In her social media story, Malaika showcased her indulgence in a delectable Sindhi meal, complete with rice, aloo gravy, papad, and pickle. What particularly caught the eye was the elegant cutlery – a white plate adorned with a dusty blue floral pattern.

With a caption that read, “Sindhi on my plate…[red heart emoji],” Malaika expressed gratitude to her friends and producers, Sonu Lakhwani and Manisha, for their pampering. Sonu Lakhwani, in response, reshared Malaika’s story with a gif bearing the message, “Always welcome.”

Just a few days ago, Malaika expressed her affection for a finger food item from a renowned Mumbai restaurant. She shared an image of crispy fries topped with oregano on her Instagram story, stating, “Gonna miss these fries.”

Malaika’s penchant for culinary delights isn’t limited to finger foods. In a prior post, she lauded the discovery of the best ‘Sabudana Khichdi’ with a snapshot of the dish accompanied by a slice of lemon.

During a visit to Delhi, Malaika shared her love for quintessential North Indian dishes, showcasing mouth-watering ‘Rajma Chaawal’ and ‘Aloo Gobhi’ with the caption, “My staple when in Delhi. Rajma Chawal and Aloo Gobhi.”

Despite her culinary indulgences, Malaika is renowned for her strict diet regimen, which she adheres to for maintaining her fitness and health. In March 2023, she generously shared her daily diet plan with fans, revealing her incorporation of Ayurvedic elements. Her day kicks off with coconut water or Jeera water, accompanied by nuts. Malaika also practices intermittent fasting to achieve a toned physique.

For lunch, she opts for a balanced meal rich in fats, carbs, and protein. Keeping it simple, she includes vegetables, dal, chicken, and rice in her luncheon.

Turning to dinner, Malaika prefers to dine by 6:30 PM, featuring vegetables, meats, and legumes on her plate.

In addition to her dietary habits, Malaika highlighted her exercise regimen, which encompasses Pilates, Yoga, and various forms of workouts. She periodically shares images of her engaging in activities like Kettlebell and dumbbell workouts, reflecting her dedication to maintaining her fitness journey.