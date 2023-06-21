Bollywood Actress Mrunal Thakur Slays In A Printed Denim Co-ord Set, See Pics

Mrunal Thakur is renowned for her impeccable fashion sense, effortlessly pulling off both casual and ethnic outfits with grace. Recently, the actress took the internet by storm when she shared a series of images in a printed denim co-ord set. In the photos, Mrunal looks stunning in a full-sleeve sheer top paired with a black bralette and a denim skirt. She struck remarkable poses for the photo shoot, sporting glamorous makeup with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, glossy lips, and sharp contoured, and blushy cheeks. Completing her look with white hoops, statement golden rings, and white heels, she captioned the post as “CAMERA CRUMBS."

The post created a frenzy among her fans, who couldn’t contain their excitement. They flooded the comment section with compliments, with one user exclaiming, “Wow, beautiful looks," and another admirer declaring, “Tum husn pari tum jaan a jaahan."

Mrunal always keeps her fans updated, and a few days ago, she shared another set of pictures showcasing her casual look. She looked captivating in a sleeveless blue top, paired with a black cap and a denim jacket in one photo, while in another, she simply enjoyed the beautiful weather. The caption read, “My kinda bluesss."

The photos quickly went viral, drawing compliments not only from fans but also from celebrities. Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar commented, “So pretty," while fans showered her with red and fire emojis.

Mrunal recently appeared in the crime thriller film Gumraah alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, where she portrayed a dual role. Directed by Vardhan Ketkar and produced by T-Series Films and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, the movie received praise for its action sequences but had a moderate commercial performance.

Mrunal will soon grace the screen in the upcoming Hindi-language anthology film Lust Stories 2. This sequel to Lust Stories consists of four short film segments directed by R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh. The ensemble cast includes Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kumud Mishra, Neena Gupta, Tillotama Shome, and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles. The film is set to be released on Netflix on June 29.