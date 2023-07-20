Bollywood Actress Mrunal Thakur Slays In Black Co-ord Set In Latest Insta Post

Mrunal Thakur has become one of the leading names in Indian cinema after her recent performance in Lust Story 2. The actress is not only acting in her professional life but also remains at the top when it comes to fashion. Recently, she posted a series of pictures and set the internet on fire.

In the recent images, the actress exudes glamour as she gracefully dons an off-shoulder black buttoned top paired with black parallel pants, forming a stunning co-ord set. Completing her ensemble, she elegantly adorns a pair of black and golden pencil heels. The actress accentuates her look with golden chunky jewellery, featuring a captivating choker neckpiece, a delicate chain, along with golden bracelets and a chic ring.

Her hair is styled into a sleek side-partition ponytail, adding a touch of sophistication to her overall appearance. Embracing a shimmering makeup look, she flaunts nude lips, subtly contoured brown cheeks, and enchanting metallic eye-shadow. In these images, the actress truly radiates elegance and allure, capturing hearts with her impeccable fashion sense.

The caption under the post read, “Dark Knight trilogy”. Shared on Wednesday, the post has received 59 hundred thousand likes so far. The fans are going gaga over the pictures and flooded the comment section under this post with their reaction. One of the users wrote, “Bold and black”, while the other in disbelief wrote, “Seetha”.

Mrunal Thakur received much love and appreciation for her work in the Netflix film Lust Stories 2. A realistic view of contemporary relationships and their sexual life is explored in the story. In the movie, she shared the screen with Neena Gupta and Angad Bedi.

The actress is also working with Vijay Deverakonda on the project which is titled VD13 with the official title to be unveiled soon. Mrunal recently wrapped up filming for Nani30, the film will release on December 21. The makers have decided to change the name and now the movie is titled Hi Nanna. Actor Nani shared the poster with the new name on social media.

https://twitter.com/NameisNani/status/16793642159147

He captioned the post, “Hi #Nani30 is #HiNanna She calls me that…Not the little one ;)”