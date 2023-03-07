Unlike in 2010 when it was launched, Instagram is now more than just a picture-sharing app. Beyond Facebook, it is now one of the most widely used social media platforms worldwide. Celebrities use social media to promote a variety of brands and their films.

Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra charge crores of rupees for their branded posts on Instagram, according to reports. Today let’s take a look at some of the highest-paid Bollywood actresses and how much they charge for each post on Instagram.

According to a 2021 report by Eye Hopper HQ, the desi girl of Bollywood and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas charges around Rs 3 crore for sharing a single branded post on Instagram. Priyanka has 85.5 million followers on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood and charges a huge amount for one branded post on Instagram. As of the 2021 Eye Hopper HQ report, Deepika charges around Rs 1.5 crore per post that she does for a brand.

Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming romantic comedy film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed by Karan Johar, also makes a lot of money through Instagram. Alia Bhatt reportedly charges Rs 85 lakh to 1 crore for every post on Instagram for brands. Alia has more than 75 million followers on her Instagram handle.

As per some reports, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif charges Rs 97 lakh for every post on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor reportedly charges Rs 1 to 2 crore per post on Instagram. Kareena Kapoor has around 10 million followers on Instagram.

Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently making headlines for Luv Ranjan’s upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor, earns around Rs 1 crore per branded post on Instagram.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly earns more than Rs 3 crore per month through Instagram. According to reports, the Family Man actress is said to have increased her remuneration from Rs 8-10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh per branded Instagram post.

