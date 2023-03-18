Bollywood is well known for its reel as well as real-life love stories and celebrity weddings. These marriages sometimes last for a lifetime and sometimes they fail in a year itself. Today, let’s take a look at Bollywood marriages which did not last even for a year.

The first actor on this list is Karan Singh Grover who got married thrice. The actor’s first marriage with Shraddha Nigam did not even last for 10 months. Later, he got married to Jennifer Winget, but their marriage also did not last long. Now the actor is married to actress Biapasha Basu and it is his third marriage.

Sara Khan, an actress well known for her role in the TV show Bidaai, married Ali Merchant in front of the entire nation inside the Bigg Boss house in 2010. According to reports, later their marriage had issues after only two months and the couple parted ways.

Next up would be actress Mandana Karimi who is more known for her personal life than for her professional life. In 2017, Mandana Karimi and Gaurav Gupta tied the nuptial knot. The couple got married in a lavish ceremony after a court marriage in 2017. On Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp, Mandana Karimi disclosed that her husband Gaurav Gupta had adulterous relationships with a number of women. In 2017, Mandana Karimi and Gaurav Gupta parted ways. And after four years of separation, the couple filed for divorce in 2021.

Actor Pulkit Samrat tied the knot with Shweta Rohira, Salman Khan’s supposed sister, in 2014. But, after only a year of their marriage, the couple filed for divorce. The pair reportedly divorced for reasons related to Pulkit’s alleged affair with actress Yami Gautam.

