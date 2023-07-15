Bombay Jayashri’s Son Amrit Ramnath To Debut As A Music Director With This Film

Director Vineeth Sreenivasan received accolades from all quarters for his film Hridayam, starring Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan. Now, the team has once again collaborated for the film Varshangalkku Shesham. This is Vineeth’s sixth film as a director. He has also made some changes to the cast and crew. Shaan Rahman, the music director, has often been associated with Vineeth’s films as a composer. He will now act in the film, as revealed by Vineeth in an Instagram post. Amrit Ramnath, son of famous singer Bombay Jayashri, will compose the music for this movie. This will be his debut as a music director. Vineeth has shared this update on his Instagram story, which is not available now. He attached the music of Amrit’s composition Sumiran in this post. Sumiran, released on May 7, 2021, is an official adaptation of Saint Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s verses.

Varshangalkku Shesham also stars Nivin Pauly in a key role. The rest of the cast includes Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Neeta Pillai and Arjun Lal, and Nikhil Nair.

Vineeth’s fans and colleagues from the film industry have wished him luck with this project. Director Reynolds Danny Kurishingal commented that he and the audience are “restless” as they are eagerly waiting for the film. Vineeth replied with a laughing emoticon to this comment. Composer Hesham Abdul Wahab also wished Vineeth for Varshangalkku Shesham. Producer Visakh Subramaniam, actress Shivada Nair (stage name Sshivada), singer KS Harishankar also wished luck to Vineeth.

According to a report in India Today, the pre-production of this film will commence in August because Vineeth has several acting assignments to complete. Fans are also looking forward to knowing about the plot of the film. As per the report, Varshangalkku Shesham will revolve around the friendship between the characters of Mohanlal and Sreenivasan. Pranav is likely to essay the role of Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan will enact the role of his father. Reportedly, the script of the film is also ready.