Boney Kapoor On Limited Screen Time In Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 'Ask Luv Ranjan Why He Wasted...'

Producer Boney Kapoor recently opened up about his acting debut in Luv Ranjan’s directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He played the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s father in the film. In an interview, he shared that his four children - Anshula, Arjun, Janhvi, and Khushi - encouraged him to venture into acting. While he has starred in the film, he confessed he has not watched the film yet.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Boney said, “They (his children) only pushed me to try acting and said, ‘Papa yeh karna hi hoga’. Unn logon ki wajah se hi mai ghus pada acting mein and kar lia (They said, ‘Papa, you have to do this.’ I ventured into acting because of them)." Boney said he is yet to watch it as he is nervous.

“I haven’t watched the film till date because main ghabra raha hoon, samajh nahi aa raha ki maine kaam theek kia ya nahi. Isliye mene abhi take dekh hi nahi (I am nervous, can’t understand if I have done good work or not. That’s why I haven’t seen it yet)," he admitted. “People called me and appreciated my work in the film. Some also said, ‘Bohot chota role tha aapka, poori picture mein hona chahiye tha appko. (Your role was too small, you should have been in the entire film).’ So, I’ve received very different comments."

When asked about his limited screen time and lack of dialogues, Boney said, “Dialogues ya scenes kam kyun the, yeh toh aap director ko poochiye (You should ask the director about the lack of scenes or dialogues). Write a letter to Luv Ranjan and ask, ‘Aapne itne achhe artist ko waste kaise kar diya? (Why did you waste such a good artist?)’ But, mujhe toh mazaa aaya karke, it was a good and happy unit."

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released on March 8, earlier this year. Shraddha Kapoor played the female lead in the film. The cast also included Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Hasleen Kaur and Inayat Verma as key characters.