Boney Kapoor Shares A Throwback Photo With Sridevi On Their 27th Wedding Anniversary

Boney Kapoor on Friday took to his social media to share a throwback photo with his late wife and actress Sridevi on the occasion of their 27th wedding anniversary. The emotional post touched the hearts of fans and followers who continue to cherish the memory of the beloved actress.

The throwback photo, posted by Boney Kapoor, captures a beautiful moment between the couple, radiating love and togetherness. As they celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary, the photo serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring bond they shared throughout their years together. In the caption accompanying the photo, Boney Kapoor wrote, “1996 2nd June we got married in Shirdi, today we complete 27yrs.” In the photo, we can see Boney and Sridevi sailing in a boat as they pose for the camera. Fans and followers flooded the comments section with messages of love, support, and remembrance.

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Shikar Parhariya also dropped heart emoji in the comment section. Manish Malhotra also commented.

Sridevi left an indelible mark on the film industry with her remarkable performances and versatility as an actress. Her untimely demise shocked the nation and left a void that can never be filled. The late actress died on February 24, 2018, in the UAE where she had been with her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor for a family wedding. An investigation says that the reason for the death was accidental drowning.

For the unversed, Sridevi and Boney got married in 1996, and Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar-starrer Judaai was Sridevi’s last film before marriage.

On the work front, Boney made his acting debut with Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The late actress made her final on-screen appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero which was released after her demise.