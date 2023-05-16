BoyapatiRapo Teaser: Ram Pothineni-starrer Promises Mass Entertainer With Action Sequences

Ram Pothineni has teamed up with Boyapati Srinu for an untitled mass entertainer. On the occasion of the actor’s birthday, the team dropped the first glimpse on Monday which promises to be a full house drama with high-voltage action and dialogue. The teaser has been released in all languages, including Hindi. The teaser opens with Ram in a never seen before rugged avatar. With him pulling a bull which indicates his strength.

Powerful dialogues and action sequences in the teaser have left the fans wanting more content in the film. There is a Boyapati trademark in each frame and the actor has done justice to aptly fit in the role. The cherry on the top in the teaser was the background music provided by S Thaman keeping you engaged until the end. Even The teaser gave a little glimpse of Sreeleela.

Within 24 hours of its release, the teaser has gained more than 7.3 million views.

Watch the teaser here:

The multi-lingual actioner is set to hit the cinemas on October 20, this year. The film is produced by Srinivasa Chitturi on a massive budget under the banner of Srinivasa Silver Screen and is presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan. The storyline and other actors in the film have been kept under wraps.

Apart from Boyapati next, Ram Pothineni has joined hands with Puri Jagannadh again for the sequel to Ismart Shankar. The title of the sequel is Double Ismart, which was announced on the actor’s birthday. The film will hit the screens on March 8, next year. It is now to see whether Nidhi Agarwal and Nabha Natesh who were the female lead in the first part will reprise their roles or not.

He was last seen in The Warriorr, directed by Lingusamy. The film failed to impress the audience and saw a low collection at the box office.

