Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon Are 'Doing Great' And Enjoying A Romantic Summer; Deets Inside

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt’s relationship with Ines de Ramon is apparently still “going strong." Rumours of their love flame quickly gained wide media attention after the duo was spotted attending a Los Angeles concert last year in November. Ever since then, the two have made several public appearances together. Currently, they are said to be enjoying a romantic summer in Europe, as per People. A source close to the development told the portal, “They are doing great” spending quality time with each other.

“The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other’s company and are very into each other. It’s apparent to anyone who sees them together,” reports People. It is suggested Brad Pitt was filming a Formula One racing movie in Europe, whose production came to a standstill owing to the ongoing Writers’ strike. Notably, Ines De Ramon keeps flying to visit him frequently.

It was in September last year when Ines de Ramon and her estranged husband Paul Wesley of Vampire Diaries fame publicly announced their separation. The ex-couple who began dating in 2018 and said “I do" to each other a year later in a low-key wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family members. They remained married for three years before mutually parting ways. The duo had already begun living separately by the time their split was made public. Currently, the ex-couple seems to have moved on in their lives. While Ines de Ramon is dating Brad Pitt, Paul Wesley is reportedly in a relationship with 23-year-old Natalie Kuckenburg.

When it comes to Brad Pitt, he is 29 years senior to Ines and refrains from discussing his dating life publicly. The Hollywood superstar legally separated from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2016. But the divorce was followed by a messy legal battle over the custody of their children and some joint properties and business ventures.

On the professional front, Brad Pitt has multiple projects in the pipeline including the psychological thriller flick The Killer, where he serves as an executive. He is gearing up to play the lead role in director Jon Wott’s thriller film Wolves. Besides Brad Pitt, the cast includes George Clooney and Austin Abrams essaying pivotal characters. Wolves is currently under production and will premiere on Apple TV.