Brahmaji Threatens Anil Ravipudi With A Knife! Watch To Know The Reason

Actor Brahmaji threatened Tollywood director Anil Ravipudi with a knife, and a video of this incident is going viral. Before you jump to any conclusion, let us reveal that this was part of a promotional activity. Netizens are finding this video hilarious. Anil Ravipudi actively participated in the pre-release event and other promotions for the upcoming film Slum Dog Husband, which has actor Sanjay Rao in the lead. Sanjay is the son of Brahmaji. That’s the special connection and reason why the duo Brahmaji and Anil took part in this funny promotional clip. As Slum Dog Husband’s release date approaches, the film team has intensified their promotional activities. In one such skit, Brahmaji approached Anil Ravipudi on a movie set, asking him to announce the release date of Slum Dog Husband. Anil declined it, stating that he is busy shooting. Brahmaji playfully pretended to threaten Anil with a knife on his neck, leading to laughter among the team. The video of this amusing interaction has gone viral, adding to the anticipation for the film’s release on July 29.

After a gap of almost three years, Sanjay Rao is returning to the theatres with Slum Dog Husband. The movie is directed by AR Sridhar and features Pranavi Manukonda as the lead actress. It is produced by Appireddy and Venkat Annapareddy under the Mike Movies banner, with Bheems Cicerolio providing the music. The trailer of the film has already received positive feedback from the audience.

The trailer of Slum Dog Husband sets a humorous tone right from the beginning, showing the main lead marrying a dog in an attempt to ward off bad luck. This comical situation leads to further entertaining moments when he develops feelings for Pranavi Manukonda’s character. The legal tussle in the movie is also presented humorously, adding to the overall light-heartedness of the film.

Sanjay Rao’s performance shines in his comical role, as he is seen portraying the character with sharp wit and charm. Pranavi Manukonda’s portrayal of his love interest complements the humour, and her presence adds to the movie’s appeal. Overall, the trailer promises a delightful and amusing experience for the audience, making them eager to watch the film.