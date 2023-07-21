Brahmastra Team REFUSED To Share Nett BO Collection? Film Trade Expert's Comment Sparks Debate

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, ended the dry spell in Bollywood and opened well at the box office in September 2022. The Ayan Mukerji-directorial opened to a staggering Rs 75 crores worldwide, as reported by the makers. Back then, Karan Johar had taken to Twitter to share the day 1 box office figures of the film.

Almost a year later, a video of film trade analyst Taran Adarsh is going viral on Reddit. Speaking of a ‘big film’ that released last year, Taran Adarsh says in the video, “They [producers] try to create a false narrative. Many actors have a lot going on for them, but they have to prove that they are better than their contemporaries. It’s a game of showing off, which wasn’t too prevalent in the past. In those days, I have worked with the biggest actors. Here, I’m referring to a major film released last year. They put up posters claiming - 75 crore on Day 1, 150 crore on Day 2, 22 crore on Day 3, 300 crore on Day 4… I found it very interesting. I called the distributor and asked for the nett figure. He informed me that the producer requested not to disclose it, so this time they are not sharing it."

On Reddit, one user, speculating it is about Brahmastra, commented, “They wont be making Bramhastra sequels anymore. Ranbir also said he wants to take a break ig. Dont think RK is doing any movie post-Animal." Another wrote, “This is quite pathetic of Karan Johar. Own up if a film has flopped! Good lord. This game of perception for what?? Not making part 2/3 and Ayan making something else now is the biggest proof of how much of a disaster this movie was."

Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, which released on September 9 2022, was the first in an ambitiously planned trilogy, marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe, The Astraverse.