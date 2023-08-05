British High Commissioner Alex Ellis Pays Tribute To Kishore Kumar On His Birth Anniversary

August 4 marked the 94th birth anniversary of one of the most charismatic singers of Hindi cinema, the late Kishore Kumar. One of his most popular tracks is Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. True to the words of this number, his songs still resonate with the audience, even after many years of his death. British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, is also an ardent Kishore Da fan. He recently sang his favourite Kishore Kumar song and shared it on social media. The song is Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Tum Rehti Ho from the film Blackmail, directed by Vijay Anand. Popular music duo Kalyanji-Anandji composed this number. The video opens up with Ellis reading the lyrics of this number from a device. It then shows Ellis humming to the tune of this track and trying to match the chords. Finally, he starts singing the track with utmost focus. He shared the clip on Twitter on August 4. Alex Ellis captioned the clip, “On his birthday, here’s my tribute to the great #KishoreKumar”. The clip has received more than 58,000 views.

On his birthday, here’s my tribute to the great #KishoreKumar pic.twitter.com/GSc9m8wThp— Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 4, 2023

Preet Kaur Gill, Member of Parliament from Birmingham, tweeted, “Great attempt Alex. Kishore is one of my all-time favourites.”

Great Attempt Alex. Kishore is one of my all time favourites. 🎶— Preet Kaur Gill MP (@PreetKGillMP) August 4, 2023

Besides Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, other songs of Blackmail, sung by Kishore Kumar are also a great hit amongst the audience to date. He has provided his melodious vocals to the song Mile Mile Do Badan, Khile Khile Do Chaman.

One of the social media users commented that this song should be taught in music institutes, as to how one can direct a sensual musical number without any vulgarity. Others appreciated the picturisation of this song, Dharmendra’s acting, and many other aspects.

Kishore Kumar received fame and awards for many other tracks as well. He won the Filmfare Award for his music in films like Saagar, Sharaabi, Agar Tum Na Hote, and Namak Halaal. He was also conferred with Bengal Film Journalists Award for films Kora Kagaz, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Andaz, and Aradhana.