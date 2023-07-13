Britney Spears Breaks Silence, Demands Public Apology From Victor Wembanyama's Security

The global pop icon Britney Spears recently found herself embroiled in a high-profile incident that has grabbed the public’s attention. It all unfolded when Spears attempted to engage in a friendly conversation and congratulate NBA player Victor Wembanyama at a Las Vegas restaurant. As she tried to tap him on the back, her hand was abruptly pushed away, resulting in an alleged strike to her face. Now, days after the incident, Spears provided further details of the altercation. The singer highlighted that her own security team has never engaged in such behaviour throughout her career, despite her immense fame.

While she mentioned receiving an apology at her table approximately ‘30 minutes later,’ the singer expressed her expectation of a public apology.

Instead of focusing on his upcoming games, Victor Wembanyama addressed the events with Britney Spears. When questioned about his perspective on the incident, the athlete revealed that he was unaware of what had happened as it occurred behind him. He explained that his security had advised him to keep moving and avoid stopping to prevent a gathering crowd.

According to a report by USA TODAY, Britney Spears alleged that she was slapped by Damian Smith, the director of the San Antonio Spurs’ team security. Spears claimed that Smith’s action was an attempt to protect Victor Wembanyama when she approached him with her husband, Sam Asghari. However, after a police investigation, it was determined that Spears accidentally “hit herself in the face" as a result of Smith pushing her hand away from Wembanyama. As a result, no charges will be filed, as stated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

In a written statement on Instagram, Britney Spears shared that the story is “super embarrassing to share with the world but it’s out there already. However, I think it’s important to share this story to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect."

The singer further emphasized being approached by numerous people throughout her life, stating that on the same night, she was “swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans.”

Britney Spears highlighted that her security team did not resort to any physical force when dealing with the fans.