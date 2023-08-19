Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Accused Of Sexual Harassment; Shocking Details Inside

Days after Britney Spears and Sam Asghari filed for divorce, the latter has now been accused of sexual harassment by Ashley Franke, a former member of the training facility Sam works at. Franke took to her Instagram stories on Friday and alleged that years ago, Sam had sent her “unsolicited photos" and asked her to “hook up with him in the gym showers" while he was married to Britney.

Ashley’s allegations come after Sam accused Britney of cheating and beating him. Sharing a news report on the same, Franke wrote, “I find it absolutely absurd he is claiming she cheated knowing damn well what he was doing from day one. He set his intentions on being famous when he started dating her. He was dishonest with her from the beginning and used to laugh about it with his clients at the gym."

“I personally never hooked up with Sam. I denied any of his attempts and never responded to any of his unsolicited pictures or in person when he would ask if I wanted to hook up with him in the showers at the gym. I actually stopped working out there altogether because I was so offended by the constant sexual harassment," Ashlyn added.

She also stated that she knows Britney’s divorce lawyer through mutual friends and will be sending all relevant information across to help the singer. Franke added it was disgusting of Sam to take advantage of the singer while she has been suffering from mental illness for a long time.

While Britney has not addressed the divorce publicly, she recently shared a cryptic post on Instagram captioned, “Buying a horse soon 🐴 !!! So many options it’s kinda hard…" Sharing the post on her Instagram story, Ashlyn wrote, “Just because some people suffer in silence it doesn’t mean they aren’t suffering. I’ve had therapy sessions because of the way I was treated at RPT (the training facility) by those male trainers - imagine how Britney Spears feels! She married one!"

Ashley added that had the former couple split due to other reasons, she would not have shared this incident online. However, Sam’s claims of cheating and physical abuse to get more money from the singer motivated her to share her truth.