Bro Actress Ketika Sharma Looks Stunning In Black Saree, See Pics

Ketika Sharma, the lead actress in the recently released movie Bro, made her debut in the film industry in 2021. Before that, the Telugu actress was a popular YouTuber who created dubsmash videos of popular dialogues and songs. The actress has worked with numerous celebrities such as Ramya Krishnan, Vaishnav Tej and Akash Puri. After her recent movie with Telugu star Pawan Kalyan and the rising star Sai Dharam Tej, the actress shared images from her recent photoshoot which have now gone viral.

In the photos, she can be seen wearing a shimmery black saree and striking poses, looking stunning. She chose to keep her hair open and opted for minimal makeup. While posting her recent photoshoot pictures, the actress wrote a bold and witty caption. “I like it, I draped it."

Fans were impressed with her pictures and called her dazzling and beautiful. Many dropped red hearts and fire emoticons in the comments section. Previously, the actress had shared glimpses of her look from the pre-release event of her recent movie Bro.

Ketika Sharma is highly active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her day-to-day activities. Recently, she visited Budapest and shared some photos from the trip. She captioned her post, “The gorgeous Budapest," and her fans appreciated her beauty, even calling her more beautiful than the city itself.

Ketika Sharma began her career in 2021 with the Telugu movie Romantic, directed by Anil Paduri and written and produced by Puri Jagannadh. The film also starred actress Akash Puri in the lead, with Ramya Krishnan also playing a prominent part. The movie had a good start at the box office, grossing Rs 2.42 crore worldwide on its first day, though its overall success remained average.

However, the recently released film Bro, starring Ketika Sharma, has turned out to be a successful venture for her. The star-studded cast, including Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, has boosted her career. Bro has been receiving mixed reviews but started on a very good note in terms of box office collections. The film has been directed by Samuthirakani.