Bro: Makers Of Pawan Kalyan And Sai Dharam Tej's Next Release Poster

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is currently busy working on his next, the highly-anticipated drama Bro. Also starring Sai Dharam Tej, the project is the Telugu remake of the 2021 Tamil movie Vinodya Seetham. The fans are excited for updates. Most recently, the team unveiled a new poster from the drama.

The new update from the film has been named Introduction Mark, “Bringing you The ‘#BRO to #BroTheAvatar’, MARK - Who can befriend ‘TIME’ #IntroducingMARK tomorrow at 4:14 PM." Going by the poster, the Introducing mark will be released today on 23rd May at 4:14 PM. The poster has surely generated curiosity among the audience. For those who do not know, Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej are real-life uncle-nephew.

About Bro:

Now, let us shift our focus to the cast and crew of Bro. Bankrolled by the production banner People Media Factory, Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier are the leading ladies of the film, along with Samuthirakani, Rohini, Rajeswari Nair, Raja, Thanikella Bharani, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, Prudhvi Raj, Narra Srinu, Yuva Lakshmi, Devika, Ali Reza, Surya Srinivas, and others in secondary roles.

Well-known music composer S Thaman has been given the responsibility to score the tunes for the movie, whereas Sujith Vasudev is in charge of the camera work.

Vinodhaya Sitham featured Samuthirakani as the god of Time with Thambi Ramaiah as someone who has been given a second chance at life after a serious accident. While Pawan Kalyan is expected to reprise Samuthirakani’s role in the movie, Sai Dharam Tej will be seen in Thambi Ramaiah’s character from the original version.

Bro is slated to reach the cinema halls on 28th July.

top videos

Pawan Kalyan’s lineup

Over and above this, Pawan Kalyan will further lead director Krish Jagarlamudi’s action-adventure drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Additionally, he also has filmmaker Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the making. He has also collaborated with Sahoo director Sujeeth for his next titled OG.