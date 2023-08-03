'Bro's Box Office Collection A Lie, Makers Getting Illegal Funding From US': Andhra Minister

Actor Pawan Kalyan is quite active in politics and cinema. His recently released film Bro: The Avatar has grossed Rs 100 crore worldwide and has crossed the Rs 70 crore nett mark in India. And it seems that this news was not taken very well by his political rival Ambati Rambabu, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Water Resources. Rambabu has called this box office collection a blatant lie by the makers and accused the movie of receiving illegal funding from the USA. Previously, the pub scene of the movie had gone viral because it apparently taunted the minister.

Rambabu has accused the movie makers of receiving Hawala transactions from America and said that the movie is a big flop. As per reports, he will visit Delhi to complain about the illegal transactions in connection with Pawan Kalyan’s Bro. The minister said that he would be filing the complaint against the Bro makers. He is also expected to meet Rajya Sabha member V Vijaysai Reddy when he goes to Delhi. He further said that he will raise this issue after meeting him.

Bro has created a lot of buzz in the Telugu cinema industry as it marked the comeback of Pawan Kalyan after a gap of one year. The Telugu actor also collaborated with his nephew Sai Dharam Tej for this movie and the film marks their first on-screen presence together.

Earlier, one of the scenes from the film went viral when the fans tried to point out the indirect taunt by the actor to Andhra Pradesh Minister. During a pub scene in the movie, Shyambabu, played by actor Prithvi, dances to the music in an unsynchronised manner which was angrily pointed out by Pawan Kalyan’s character in the movie. This character’s attire and dance were almost similar to the viral dance of Ambati Rambabu during Sankranti’s celebrations. The fans of the Telugu actor started comparing both scenes, and it quickly became viral.

In response to this incident, the Andhra Pradesh Minister tweeted, “Dance Sankranti by winning! Odinodi Dance Kalaratri!”, which when translated to English, “The dance of those who won is Sankranti while the dance of losers is Kalaratri ( losers)."

This tweet was an indirect taunt to Pawan Kalyan’s loss in the state Assembly elections in 2019.

Bro: The Avatar was released on July 28. The movie is the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham. It has been directed by Samuthirakani and stars Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier.