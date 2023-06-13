BTS 10th Anniversary: Meeting Joe Biden To Grammy Nods, K-Pop Band's Ten Biggest Milestones

BTS continues to dominate its reign as a global phenomenon each year. They are not all about music and fashion statement, but also about the loving message they spread about loving oneself with their work. Inside the big world that BTS has built, there lies the group’s massive fan following cemented with record-breaking songs that only make their legacy greater in the global pop world. As the septet marks another successful year in the pop world and celebrates their 10th anniversary, here’s a look at a few of their biggest milestones they’ve achieved over the years:

The Address in the UN

It was in 2018 when BTS became the first ever K-group to speak at the United Nations. Three years later, in 2021, they also performed at the UN headquarters in New York.

Meeting Joe Biden

The band was invited to the White House by President Joe Biden to discuss rising anti-Asian crimes in the country last year.

The Grammy nominations

BTS is the first South Korean band to have received a Grammy nomination and also the first South Korean pop act to be performed at the prestigious function. So far, they’ve bagged three Grammy nominations.

The Dynamite Craze

The band’s first full-length English track Dynamite, which was an upbeat disco-pop number with funk elements, garnered their septet their first Grammy nomination. It quickly hit the number 1 spot on Billboard Hot 100. It shattered Taylor Swift’s first-week record sales of Look What You Made Me Do. It also shattered Spotify’s first-day streaming records making it the biggest opening day for a song in 2020.

Surpassing Psy’s record

Dynamite has broken several records, which also includes the septet surpassing their fellow K-pop artist Psy. Before the release of Dynamite, it was Psy’s Gangnam style that stayed on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for a consecutive 31-week run. The BTS track made it to the 32nd week.

The Time cover

For those unaware, BTS also became the first boy Korean group to feature on the cover of TIME in 2018.

Guinness World Records

With a total of 25 Guinness World Records in their kitty, the group has dethroned multiple prolific artists. This included beating One Direction as the most-followed boy band on Twitter.

The Ultimate NYE performance

BTS became the first Korean band to perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. The septet took over the iconic NYE celebrations that were hosted at Times Square with an energetic rendition of Boy With Luv.

Major artistic influence

In 2019, the K-pop band made Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list as the rose to become one of the biggest music bands in the world. A year later, BTS was also crowned the 2020 Entertainer of the Year by the magazine.

Artistic collaboration

BTS has become the first Korean band to have collaborated with major international artists including Coldplay, Halsey, Benny Blanco, and Snoop Dogg, among others.