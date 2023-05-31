BTS 2023 FESTA: Bangtan Boys To Drop New Song 'Take Two' Ahead of 10th Anniversary, Sung by OT7

BTS fans, the celebrations has officially begun! On May 31, Big Hit Music announced that BTS will be releasing a new song titled Take Two to mark the 10th anniversary of the K-pop group’s debut. Taking to Weverse, the agency issued a statement to not only revealed details about the song but also confirm that the OT7 — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — have participated in the song’s making.

“To celebrate their 10th anniversary, BTS will release the digital single ‘Take Two’ this coming June. All seven members participated in “Take Two.” The song conveys their appreciation toward ARMY for all the love you shower them with and their desire to always be together with you," the statement said.

“We sincerely express our gratitude to ARMY for making the 10th anniversary possible with your endless love for BTS, and we hope that ‘Take Two’ will become a precious ‘Gift’ from BTS to you all. We ask for your love and support for ‘Take Two,'" the statement added.

The agency also confirmed that the song arrives on June 9, at 1 PM KST (9:30 am IST).

The announcement of the new song comes just a few hours after BTS announced their FESTA 2023 plans. On Tuesday night IST (Wedensday, 12 am KST), BTS took to their group social media handle and released their plan for FESTA 2023. Like every year, they’ve released a road map that is filled with surprises for fans. This time, they’ve adopted a board game format, with gifts awaiting every corner and a set of dices in the centre.

The celebrations kick off on May 31. Fans can expect new content to drop over 13 days — June 2, June 3, June 7, June 8, June 9, June 10, June 11, June 12 and June 13. However, the celebrations don’t end there. BTS has something planned for June 14, June 16 and June 17 as well. BTS fans took to Twitter to express their excitement and begin the countdown to the anniversary date.