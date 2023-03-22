BTS: After RM, Suga To Share Drinks With Jimin On His Epic Show Suchwita; Deets Inside

BTS member Jimin’s first full-length studio album, Face, is all set to release on March 24 and the musician is promoting it in full swing. The With You fame will soon appear on band member Suga’s variety web show Suchwita to speak about his latest solo project. Recently, the official YouTube channel of Bangtan TV also revealed a teaser video of Suchwita’s upcoming episode that features Suga having a ball alongside Jimin. In the promo clip, Suga introduced him as one of his regular viewers, while Jimin called it his honour to be invited to the show.

The duo discusses various things from Jimin’s promotional activities to BTS’ composition. “Finally, your solo album. I hear you’re doing a lot of promotional activities this time,” Suga said. This generated a cheeky response from Jimin, “You know about that? You really are interested in what I do!” The second oldest member of BTS then explains that he is really proud of Jimin’s work. At one point in the clip, the two also removed their sweater jackets and set them aside to be comfortable.

When it comes to their chat about BTS, Suga highlights how he knows Jimin since the debut of BTS a decade ago and that they’ve lived together for almost 13 years. Jimin as a sign of respect amidst how their all-boy k-pop band was led by three rappers, “You could say that you led us,” says Jimin. But Suga disagrees explaining that it was the vocal line that formed the main core of the group, while the rappers only supported them.

The teaser is filled with moments of laughing also showing the duo engaging in a funny dancing session. Towards the end, both artists agreed that they miss BTS. Watch the Suchwita teaser here:

Suga’s variety show premiered in the month of December and its first episode was joined by BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam Joon. Jimin is the seventh artist to join Suga’s series that shows him chatting with prominent guests over drinks. Besides, these two BTS members other popular K-pop stars including Shin Dong Yup, Lee Sung-min, Tablo, Hoshi, and Taeyang have already appeared on Suchwita. The seventh episode of the variety show will air online via YouTube and Weverse (Korea’s Twitter) on March 27.

Meanwhile, Jimin also recently created headlines after the release of his new single Set Me Free Pt.2. It is reported that the song amassed over 4.8 million filtered streams on Spotify making it the biggest first-day debut streams of a song by a Korean artist in 2023.

