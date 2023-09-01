BTS ARMY Makes Jungkook's 26th Birthday A Remarkable Affair; All Pics & Videos

South Korean music sensation, BTS’ youngest member, Jeon Jungkook celebrates his 26th birthday today, September 1. Marking the special occasion, not only the BTS ARMY, but the entire city of Seoul has splurged into a festive mode. Elaborate celebrations are being witnessed across the Capital of South Korea, which are a treat to the eyes. Seoul has been painted in hues of purple— the official colour of BTS. From flamboyant preparations at airports, parks, and cafes to Jungkook-themed public transport, it seems that Jungkook’s fans are more excited for his birthday than the pop star himself.

On July 14 this year, Jungkook launched his first solo song SEVEN (feat Lasso) that received a heartwarming response from fans. Celebrating Jungkook’s birthday and the release of SEVEN together, the ELand Cruise at Seoul Yeouido Hangang Park has decorated the entire premises with a miniature Jungkook representation. The makers have even placed a beautifully decorated crown atop the miniature’s head as if to show that the BTS member is the king of hearts.

Jungkook's Seven project, finally it stopped raining in Seoul pic.twitter.com/kvNcaM9RNW— ☂️⁷ (@stillwjungkook) August 31, 2023

Jungkook’s quintessential fashion was also displayed in a glass box, comprising a white shirt and joggers, with SEVEN emblazoned on the whiteboard behind. A bed of purple flowers was tied together to generate an impression of a purple stream that hung from a replica of a disc, with the words SEVEN written in bold letters.

Jungkook Birthday Project 2023! 🎂Seven themed birthday project at ELand Cruise at Seoul Yeouido Hangang Parkpic.twitter.com/oIW0vkzVye — BIGHIT INFO ✪ (@BIGHIT_INFO) August 31, 2023

The International Airport of Seoul has also been decorated in a similar fashion. Airport billboards can be seen featuring Jungkook in various avatars— be it his stunning photoshoots, noteworthy songs, or simply displaying his casual-chic fashion. The words “Happy Birthday Jungkook" were also displayed on the billboards in a vibrant manner, beautifully illuminated in purple lights.

The celebratory fever does not end here. Buses, bearing extensively illustrated posters of Jungkook were seen driving across Seoul in close proximity to HYBE - the entertainment corporation that Jungkook among other artists is associated with. Cafes in Seoul are getting artistic and decorating the premises with Jungkook-inspired decorations. A large blowup of a Jungkook Calvin Klein doll has been placed outside one such cafe as a tribute to him. Jungkook is the official face of the Calvin Klein brand.

Jungkook birthday Bus is circulating on route near HYBE building. pic.twitter.com/DhgeaqpUSF— ☂️⁷ (@stillwjungkook) August 26, 2023

This birthday cafe event for Jungkook with his Calvin Klein balloon doll at photo zone is so beautiful! pic.twitter.com/CcMymECEnd— Jungkook SNS 🎂 (@Jungkook_SNS) August 26, 2023

The birthday of Jungkook is also being celebrated in Seoul’s subway stations. Stations outside Konkuk and Hongik universities are participating in the celebrations by screening JK-themed adverts that showcase the star’s cutest and most meme-worthy moments.

Cutest Jungkook birthday subway advertisement at Hongik University & Konkuk University Station by @ONE_REASON_JK in Seoul, South Korea. pic.twitter.com/jyWpJjVAK1— Jungkook SNS 🎂 (@Jungkook_SNS) August 26, 2023

Pictures and videos of these decorations which are currently doing the rounds on the internet are receiving much love from social media users.