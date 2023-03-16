Kim Taehyung aka BTS member V has landed on the April cover of a high-end magazine. V has caused a stir online after his cover of ELLE Korea’s April 2023 issue wearing CELINE Spring 2023 Menswear was revealed. The K-pop star, who was dubbed as the ‘CELINE Boy’ by ELLE Korea, looked stunning in the outfits he wore, prompting fans to flood the CELINE website to buy the clothes he was seen wearing. BTS ARMYs usually rush to buy whatever they see their favourite idols in, making them very bankable brand ambassadors.

Featuring in the April issue of Elle Korea, V has officially joined hands with actor Park Bo Gum to become a ‘Celine Boy’. While the musician has begun representing the luxurious fashion brand since 2023, he has been seen wearing their products for a long time now.

On Thursday, the global icon shared a slew of his pictorials from the magazine cover and he looks every bit of a heartthrob. Though the theme of the photoshoot remains undisclosed, BTS’ V brings out his ace fashion game while experimenting with denim and leather. In the main feature, he appears to have bruises on his face as he serves an intense look for the camera.

In another still, he looks dapper in a red leather jacket while striking an intense pose. Take a look at the photos here:

If you’ve been following V’s style statement, it is no surprise to discover he isn’t just a musician. The BTS member creates fashion movements wherever he goes. V undoubtedly has a captivating style of his own that often inspires designers and prominent fashion brands to collaborate with him.

According to a report by AllKPop, during his interaction with the magazine, V candidly spoke about his latest feature in the variety show Jinny’s Kitchen alongside Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik. The musician elaborated on the fact that watching the show and appearing on it are completely different matters. But it was the members of his Wooga squad that motivated him to give a green light to the show. “But I decided to give it a try because my good friends would be there with me, and they told me that it was a fun experience. I’ve learned that my hands are fast, even though I may talk slow and my actions are slow. My hands are fast when they’re doing the dishes," he said.

While talking about the release of his potential solo music projects, V admitted that it is a difficult task for him but he hasn’t completely given up on it.

