There is good news for all the K-drama and K-pop fans as Jinny’s Kitchen, featuring Lee Seo-jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and BTS member V, will be streaming on OTT. The show will follow these five Korean celebrities who will play the roles of restaurant staff and serve mouth-watering Korean cuisines to diners in the exotic town of Bacalar, Mexico. Serving popular takeout meals and Korean street cuisine, including kimbap, tteokbokki, and more are these popular Korean celebrities.

Parasite actor Choi Woo-Shik shares his experience of working on the show. He says, “Being in a popular travel destination, it was really fun. There were all kinds of people from all over the world, some that I became friends with. A lot of them were there just for vacation. As everyone was there for vacation, they were open to try new things, willing to meet new people and rated our food very positively. So I think I felt encouraged by all of that.”"

The actor also talks about K-pop heartthrob, Korean boy-band BTS’ singer V who is the youngest of the lot. “The four of us have already spent a lot of time together, but since V is new, when we gave him a task he would put his best foot forward. I got to see a new side of him. I’ve always thought he was really young, just a dongsaeng (like a younger brother). He exceeded my expectations. It was a sight to see.”

Starring Lee Seo Jin as the restaurant’s President, Jung Yu Mi as the Director, Park Seo Joon as General Manager, Choi Woo Shik and the idol star V as Interns, the first four episodes will be available from 17th March followed by weekly releases until May 12th, only on Amazon Prime Video.

