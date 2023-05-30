BTS Drops 2023 Festa Schedule For 10th Anniversary, Emotional ARMY Begins Countdown

BTS ARMY, it is happening! BTS has announced their plans for 2023 FESTA and it looks like we are in for an epic celebrations. This year, BTS — comprising members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — completes 10 years since their debut, making this year’s celebrations extra special.

On Tuesday night IST (Wedensday, 12 am KST), BTS took to their group social media handle and released their plan for FESTA 2023. Like every year, they’ve released a road map that is filled with surprises for fans. This time, they’ve adopted a board game format, with gifts awaiting every corner and a set of dices in the centre.

The celebrations kick off on May 31. Fans can expect new content to drop on June 2, June 3, June 7, June 8, June 9, June 10, June 11, June 12 and June 13. However, the celebrations don’t end there. BTS has something planned for June 14, June 16 and June 17 as well.

Check out the poster below:

BTS fans took to Twitter to express their excitement and begin the countdown to the anniversary date.

We're gonna be so purplified, borafied, Bangtanfied and ARMYfied during FESTA 2023…. so spoiled. pic.twitter.com/Vd4NSLEO8y— JRJOT7 (IA) (@LetsBeGoodHuman) May 30, 2023

IT'S BTS FESTA 2023 FOR REAL pic.twitter.com/l5dyW27wZK— ᴮᴱ바다⁷ (SLOW) (@eternalhyyh) May 30, 2023

A few fans also began speculating the activities are being planned in the coming days:

2023 BTS FESTA 31/5 - ARMY? *sus*2/6 - re-watch concert?3/6 - movie, documentary re-watch?7/6 - song? video contents?8/7 - recorded videos, practice videos?9/6 - ARMY?? *sus*10/6 - dinner party?11/6 - message/pictures 12/6- letters?13/6 - the event at the island +more? pic.twitter.com/F4clSdCSHx — Aryaa⁷ (busy) (@tear_ot7) May 30, 2023

YOU ARE TELLING ME WE COULD HAVE A BTS FESTA DINNER 2023???? pic.twitter.com/JoPT2Qm67A— Carolyne⁷ ‍⍤⃝ (@mhereonlyforbts) May 30, 2023

that’s N Seoul Tower what’re they doing there? pic.twitter.com/1OiemX6NSt— Via⁷ (@pockettangerine) May 30, 2023

For the unversed, BTS made their debut on June 13, 2013. Over the years, the K-pop group has gone through many hardships but have held each other together tightly and climbed the ladder of success. They have shattered several records in South Korea and internationally, even bagging three Grammy nominations.