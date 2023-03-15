The BTS ARMY came together in full force to stream J-Hope's solo bop On the Street and it paid off big time. With their collective efforts, their favorite dancing king, Jung Hoseok, catapulted to new heights on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. Starting off at number 60, this songbird's hit soared and is now the highest-charting solo song of the BTS star on the Hot 100. To express his gratitude and appreciation for his fans, Hobi shared a heartwarming message on Instagram. In his post, the rapper shared a snippet of the behind-the-scenes of his track. He let the fans hear the raw hook whistle that they have bopping to ever since.

He also described the process of creating music as a series of little things coming together, and how it parallels his own journey of self-discovery and growth. J-Hope acknowledged the challenges he faced along the way but emphasized the importance of staying true to oneself and finding happiness in the process. He captioned the post, “think J-hope is a person made up of a series of little things coming together. Little by little I and we have kept creating and shaping ourselves. Music is the same to me. I studied and created as music ebbed and flowed through me always, everywhere.”

In addition, J-Hope mentioned that he spent his days revisiting the creative process and feels like it's still a dream. He also stated that his belief in the triumph of truth continues to grow stronger. The BTS member expressed his gratitude to the ARMY for listening to a song that holds a special place in his heart and concluded the post with a heartfelt “I love you!"

J-Hope's positive and humble attitude has endeared him to fans all over the world, and his success on the Hot 100 is a testament to the power of ARMY's support. The fandom has a reputation for their unwavering loyalty and willingness to go above and beyond for the BTS stars, and J-Hope's latest achievement is just one example of their dedication.

On the Street continues to break records and dominate the global music scene. The song by J-Hope featuring J.Cole performed well on various Billboard charts besides the Hot 100, reported Soompi. It debuted at number two on the Digital Song Sales chart, the Rap Digital Song Sales chart, and the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart. It also entered the Hot Rap Songs chart at number six and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart at number 14. Additionally, it ranked at number 16 on both Billboard's Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. chart this week. To add to that, J-Hope re-entered the Artist 100 at number 31.

